Covid Coloring Book

Four California high school students created a coloring book to help kids better understand the novel coronavirus.

One of the book’s creators, says her group’s newly-established Be The Change Coloring Co.

only expected to sell 25 books, to friends and family.

To their surprise, the girls sold about 500 copies and raised

over $1,000 for charity in the first month.

The four teens at Long Beach Polytechnic High, 15-year-old freshmen Lauryn Hong,

Ella Matlock, Sofia Migliazza and Erin Rogers, created a business plan

for a coronavirus-themed coloring book as a capstone project

in their economics class.

Teachers encouraged the girls to turn the assignment into a reality,

and use it to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

