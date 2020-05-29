Credit: Warm 106.9

Covid Cabin Fever * Equality Includes YOU * Shiny, Happy People

May 29, 2020

Claire, Life Coach Laurie and Anna D want you to know POCs need white allies. They also being Covid-weary and knowing some shiny, happy people in their lives.

AJ Battalio, has put his certificate of completion from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting to good use. He hosts a radio program at KRWM in Seattle, he’s teamed up with Anna D, (we’re still not EXACTLY sure what she does but she has a senior at the beginning of her job title so we know she’s kind of a big shot). Coach Laurie joins the team and these three knuckleheads are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour (or so) they’ve got. Follow them and share their journey with real life everyday struggles and topics, quirky people stories and random conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. Listen & learn a thing or two with us! Or not…we’re not forcing you.

About Listen and Learn

Listen and Learn
AJ, Laurie Hardie and Anna D's weekly podcast about everyday real life. Follow them on Facebook.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only