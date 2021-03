It’s been a year since the pandemic started. Dr. Mary Ann Bauman,

a volunteer for the American Heart Association, hosts a conversation a

bout COVID-19 and its link to cardiovascular disease.

International recording artist Alli Starr, a heart patient,

was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is still struggling to fully recover.

And are COVID-19 patients more likely to suffer a stroke?

Dr. Saate Shakil from University of Washington shares research findings.

