Covid-19 Update: KING COUNTY PARKS CLOSED FOR EASTER WEEKEND (15)

April 10, 2020

The following parks will close from 11 p.m. Friday through Easter Sunday and reopen at 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Seattle Parks and Recreation:

  • Alki Beach Park
  • Washington Park Arboretum
  • Cal Anderson Park
  • Carkeek Park
  • Discovery Park
  • Gas Works Park
  • Green Lake
  • Golden Gardens
  • Kubota Garden
  • Lincoln Park
  • Magnuson Park
  • Seward Park
  • Volunteer Park
  • West Seattle Stadium
  • Woodland Park

Complete Weekend KING COUNTY Park Info/Closures (HERE)

At last check, Bellevue parks remain open, though sport courts, playground equipment and ballfields are closed. Tacoma’s Metro Parks system parks remain open, though restroom facilities, playgrounds, sport courts and picnic shelters are closed. City of Olympia parks remain open to individual and family users for walking, running and nature-viewing; playgrounds, sport courts, skate parks, picnic shelters and parking lots are closed. King County parks are closed.

Washington is under a statewide stay-at-home order through May 4 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents are asked to stay home unless making essential trips to buy groceries, pick up prescriptions, perform essential job duties or take a walk or run outside.

