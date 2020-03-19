COVID-19 leads to nearly 120,000 lost jobs in Hollywood

March 19, 2020

iStock/brightstars(LOS ANGELES) — Sure the stars are getting along OK, posting Instagram videos to keep fans entertained, but the folks behind the scenes are really hurting as a result of the The COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellations and production delays it has caused have shaken Hollywood to its core, causing the loss of about 120,000 jobs. 

Variety reports that the affected positions were below-the-line entertainment industry jobs, which is about 80 percent of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

While those who have been laid off will receive pay for about two weeks, it is unclear when production will start back up, with the the union saying in a statement Wednesday, “it is highly unlikely that productions will resume after so short a period of time.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

