COVID-19 delays season finale of ‘The Walking Dead’

March 25, 2020

AMC(ATLANTA) — In a somber bit of irony, a show that takes place after an apocalyptic pandemic has been affected by a real-life one: AMC announced that the final episode of the 10th season of The Walking Dead has been postponed by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. 

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of [the]…season 10 finale,” a statement from AMC reads, noting, “…The current season will end with its 15th episode on Sunday, April 5.”

The show’s planned finale will instead air as a “special episode” later in the year, the network explained.

This coronavirus-related delay is just the latest from an entertainment industry that has been hobbled by the pandemic; just yesterday, Warner Bros. announced it was delaying the release of its Wonder Woman 84, and indefinitely suspending production on the Lin-Manuel Miranda project In The Heights.

