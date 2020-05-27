COVID-19 cases among US health care workers top 62,000

May 27, 2020

Halfpoint/iStock(NEW YORK) — Of the 1.68 million people the U.S. infected with COVID-19, at least 62,000 of them are doctors, nurses and other health care professionals.  That’s according to data just released by the Centers for Disease Control a Prevention.  At least 291 health care workers have died. 

The number of infected health care workers may actually be significantly higher: The CDC reports fewer than 25% of the 1.3 million people whose data the CDC analyzed disclosed whether they worked in the health care industry.  Further, the death status was available for only about 57% of the 62,344 COVID-19 cases among U.S. health care workers. 

The number of cases of COVID-19 reported among U.S. health care workers six weeks ago was 9,282, with the median age of infected workers 42, nearly 75% of which were women.  Compared to that 9,282 figure, the current number of infected health care workers represents a nearly 84% increase, although that may be attributable at least in part to data collection inconsistencies rather than an actual infection spike. 

Although most infected health care workers weren’t hospitalized for the disease, severe outcomes — including death — were reported among all age groups. That information wasn’t made available in the CDC’s latest report.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only