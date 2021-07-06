Couples night: Katy and Orlando meet up with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Louis Vuitton event

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a double date of sorts with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

The two couples both attended a Louis Vuitton Parfum event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France Monday, where they posed for photos together.

The event was to celebrate the luxury brand’s latest fragrance line, Les Extraits Collection. According to WWD, the collection was created by LV’s “master perfumer,” Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, with bottles designed by architect Frank Gehry.

Katy shared more photos from the event on Instagram, featuring her and fiancé Orlando decked out in the designer. Katy wore a sparkly purple 1920s flapper-inspired dress, while Orlando wore a crisp white button-down, black pants and a black harness-style vest.

“@louisvuitton puts the LV in LOVE,” Katy captioned the pics.

Orlando also posted pics of the two smooching at the event, captioning it, “You me n LV.”

