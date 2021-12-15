Couple wishes they could “turn back time” after a disguised Cher takes their photo

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

It can be a fan’s worst nightmare to come across their idol in public and fail to recognize him or her — but in the COVID-19 era where people are masking up, it is a likely reality. Case in point, one couple didn’t recognize the one and only Cher when she offered to take their photo.

The “Believe” singer posted the photo she took of them on Twitter on Tuesday and joked about the situation. Cher explained that she was “coming out of [a] movie” when she saw a “beautiful couple” posing for photos with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

“I said…can I take your Pic…Had my mask on so they didn’t Know Who I was,” the legend noted, and laughed about coming across as “just a crazy woman.”

Of course, it turns out the couple realized their mistake after the tweet went viral and reached out to Cher.

The woman, identified as ﻿Syndie﻿, tweeted back, “Omg! That’s me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can’t believe it!” She also responded to some incredulous fans who had a hard time believing Cher was that unrecognizable.

When asked why she was unable to recognize Cher’s voice, Syndie explained, “She had a mask on, and when she asked to take our photo, she was far away from us.” The birthday girl also said the room was dark, but admitted that the way Cher carried herself clued her and her boyfriend in that they weren’t interacting with “an average person.”

Either way, the lovebirds are thrilled that they were able to share a special moment with Cher. The boyfriend, who goes by the name ﻿Tehran Stokes﻿ on Twitter, marveled, “This night will certainly be remembered forever.”

Syndie joked back, “If only we could ‘turn back time.'”

