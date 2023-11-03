Couple Reschedules Wedding Ceremony to Be First in Line to Adopt Dog

ruslan_shramko|BigStock

It was love at first sight so they concluded their wedding with “I do” and a dog.

Eduardo Del Pozo and Regan Mast visited the main campus of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter a few days ahead of their wedding to look for a rescue puppy.

When a shelter employee told the couple that a 4-month-old German shepherd puppy named Daisy would soon be available for adoption, they were interested. The employee explained to the pair that the pup was among the animals slated to be up for adoption at the grand opening of the shelter’s new branch.

To have the best chance of adopting the dog, Del Pozo and Mast were told to be at the shelter’s grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Unfortunately, the couple’s wedding ceremony was also scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Set on adopting Daisy, the couple asked their officiant, close friends, and family if they could move the wedding to 9 a.m. The group obliged.

“I was in my suit, and she was still in her dress,” says Del Pozo of how he and Mast arrived at the grand opening.

The couple, both sergeants in the Marine Corps serving as military police at Quantico, exchanged their vows and snapped a few photos before rushing to the shelter.

“It was love at first sight,” says Mast, 22, now Regan Del Pozo. “She’s so sweet.”

The animal lovers were elated to follow up their wedding with a dog adoption. The shelter was smitten with the match, too.

“Pets are part of our family,” says Cavedon. “To see that they got married literally that morning and then added to their family — and the joy that brought them, just made us all smile and made our day — it made a really special day for us even better.”