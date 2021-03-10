Country’s Largest Vaccination Site.. Right here in Seattle

Photo Credit: Bigstock

When complete and when more vaccinations arrive… The Seahawks and Sounders Lumen Field will become the country’s largest civilian-led mass vaccination site in the whole United States!

#BREAKING: Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle will become the largest civilian-led mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the country when it opens this weekend.https://t.co/Vc2qPdO9vl — Q13 FOX Seattle (@Q13FOX) March 10, 2021

When more vaccinations arrive they’ll have the capacity to take care of 22, 000 people a day! 7 Days a week. That’s a HUGE number… but they claim it’s entirely possible.

Who’s excited to get their shot right on the 50 yard line?

Taking shots where the Seahawks and Sounders play… well this is taking that to a whole new level, isn’t it?

Go Hawks… go shots!