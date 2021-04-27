Counting Crows announces new four-track project, ‘Butter Miracle, Suite One’

BMG

Counting Crows is back with a new project after nearly seven years.

The group is releasing Butter Miracle, Suite One, on May 21. The four-track, 19-minute EP features the first single, “Elevator Boots,” which is out today.

The track, written by lead singer Adam Duritz, is about focusing on the one thing in life that means the most to you even when it sometimes leaves you out of tune with the rest of the world.

Butter Miracle, Suite One is available for pre-order now. It’s the band’s first release since 2014’s Somewhere Under Wonderland.

Here is the track list:

“The Tall Grass”

“Elevator Boots”

“Angel of 14th Street”

“Bobby and the Rat-Kings”

