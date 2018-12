Your SANTA Tracker is Right Here! [and countdown clock]

It’s the most asked question right now…”how many more days until Christmas?”. For the kids it seems to take forever, as adults it comes too quick. LOL. So that we’re all on the same page, we have a fun COUNTDOWN TO SANTA from minutes to sleeps (HERE).

And for the big night, be sure to have your official NORAD SANTA TRACKER (HERE).

And just for fun…