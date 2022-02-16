Counsel Culture Club

This week Whoopi Goldberg returns from her 2 week suspension and Claire, Anna and Laurie reflect on what the controversy was about in the first place, why it rose to the level of backlash that it did, lessons to be learned from it, and how a school’s attempt to censor “Maus” — the topic that started it all — only backfired and increased awareness for Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize winning graphic novel. And, by the way, happy Valentine’s / Galentine’s day from us at Listen & Learn (or Not), the official podcast of the 2022 Winter Olympics……(or not).