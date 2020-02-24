Costco To Begin Enforcing Members Only Ban At Food Court.

It’s always officially been a rule but they’re REALLY going to start enforcing it now.

If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.

According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March, the warehouse chain will require you to have an active membership to visit the food court.

It costs about $60 a year for basic membership.

