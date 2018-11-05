Credit: Rawpixel.com | BigStockPhoto.com

Cost Cutting Tips To Help You Save Money For Thanksgiving.

It’s typically the most expensive meal of the year…but it doesn’t HAVE to be if you follow these tips.

n 2017 alone, Americans spent an estimated $2.98 BILLION on Thanksgiving dinner food. While the sheer size of the dinner certainly contributes to the high price, turkey ultimately comprises a large share of this cost, with nearly 50 percent of total cost of the average Thanksgiving dinner being spent on turkey alone.

That’s why THIS year, we’re going with turkey slices from the deli! 😉 KIDDING!

Check out the Thanksgiving cost cutting tips HERE.

 

