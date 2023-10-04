Cosmetics queen Charlotte Tilbury taps Elton John for new holiday campaign

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Elton John doesn’t really wear makeup, but that didn’t stop beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury from tapping him to star in the new holiday campaign for her eponymous cosmetics brand.

“Elton’s always been a huge inspiration to me my entire life,” Tilbury tells People about including longtime friend Elton in the campaign. “He’s a musical genius, a true creative, a renaissance man and a national treasure. He’s loved by all generations.”

As part of the campaign, which is soundtracked to Elton’s classic holiday hit “Step Into Christmas,” Tilbury and her brand are donating to Elton’s AIDS Foundation Rocket Fund, which is working to raise $125 million to end the disease.

“Charlotte and I share the belief that everyone should feel safe and inspired to be their authentic selves,” Elton tells People. “With her inclusive brand committed to helping everyone, everywhere be more confident and empowered, Charlotte Tilbury is perfect for The Rocket Fund.”

Part of the fundraising will be done through Tilbury’s new Rocket Collection of makeup, which includes a number of lipsticks and a makeup bag.

In addition to Elton, the campaign also features Kate Moss and Emmy-nominated Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, among others.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.