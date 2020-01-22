Coronavirus In Washington State… Don’t Panic

We’re definitely feeling for the gentleman hospitalized in Everett. Doctors seem confident he’ll make a full recovery though!

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on first confirmed case of coronavirus reported in U.S.: "The risk is low to residents of the state of Washington." "This is certainly not a moment for panic or high anxiety. It is a moment for vigilance." https://t.co/FsCRAdLtSR pic.twitter.com/ba26z2KHIb — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2020

This reminds me so much of the SARS outbreak and Bird Flu scares from years past. Scary BECAUSE of their names. SARS? That sounds legit terrifying. Avian Flu? I quiver at the thought. Coronavirus? Sounds like something I got the next day after drinking a lot of cerveza on the beach in Cabo or after a particularly wild Cinco de Mayo.

I don’t mean to make fun… but that’s exactly my point. If they want us to be “vigilant” as Governor Inslee suggests, shouldn’t they have called this thing something a little more ominous?

Just sayin’.