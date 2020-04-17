Credit: BigStockPhoto

Corona 15

April 17, 2020

 Most of us have heard of the “freshman 15” every first-year college student dreads as they continue their education.

Whether caused by longer hours studying on their own or spending more time eating

(and partying) with friends, there are various tips and tricks to keep from gaining the extra weight.

(too late!?!)

Here are some tips:

Remember to stay hydrated! if you are working from home keep a glass of water nearby throughout the day.

Also, don’t forget your veggies! Fresh vegetables and fruits provide hefty amounts of essential nutrients.

With everything going on and the inevitable, collective sense of doom, are you feeling stressed?

Alcohol may seem like an obvious option to cope,

but everyone should try to limit their drinking. Also,

limiting the number of caffeinated drinks can help lower stress levels by improving focus and quality of sleep.

 

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only