COOLING CENTERS FOR PEOPLE AND ANIMALS

If you are worried about the heatwave there will be cooling centers available.
In order to stay out of the weather during the Aug. 11-14 heat wave, King County
and some jurisdictions have opened and/or identified places that are open
and welcoming people to come cool down.
Local malls (The Outlet Collection in Auburn and Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila),
libraries, and movie theaters are all good places to cool off.
King County Library System Most libraries will be open and can be used as cooling shelters.
Looking for places for your pet to cool down?
King County animals not coping well with the heat may be brought to an air-conditioned emergency
animal cooling shelter located at Seattle Humane in Bellevue on August 12 and 13.
Information on shelter dates, times and other particulars can be found at wasart.org/animalcoolingshelter.
For other options, make sure your pets are in a carrier or on a leash and take them for a walk at your local Petco.
King County Department of Community and Human Services will be opening the 4th and Jefferson Day
Center for extended hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) as a cooling center.
Due to excessive heat waves, several COVID-19 testing sites in King County may close
early or have modified hours Thursday-Saturday (8/12-8/14).
King County Regional Homeless Authority (RHA) has information on cooling/relief efforts
for people experiencing homelessness.
King County Metro riders can travel to cooling centers around King County on our regular bus service,
and every bus offers air-conditioning for the health and safety of customers and transit operators.
Trip planning help is available online or by calling Metro’s call center, 206-553-3000.
Links to cooling centers around the county (click on links for directions/hours):
- Auburn – Auburn Senior Activity Center
- Bellevue – North Bellevue and Crossroads community centers, various beaches and water features
- Bothell – Northshore Senior Center, Bothell Public Library
- Burien – Burien Community Center
- Covington – Covington City Hall
- Des Moines – Des Moines Senior Activity Center
- Enumclaw – Enumclaw Senior Center
- Federal Way – Federal Way Community Center
- Issaquah – Issaquah Senior Center
- Kenmore – The Hangar and Kenmore Library
- Kent – Kent Commons Community Center, Kent Public Library
- Kirkland – Multiple locations
- Maple Valley – Lake Wilderness Lodge, Greater Maple Valley Community Center
- Mercer Island – Mercer Island Community & Event Center
- North Bend – Multiple locations
- Redmond – Various splashpads
- Renton – Renton Senior Activity Center
- Sammamish – Sammamish Library
- SeaTac – Community Center
- Seattle – Multiple locations
- Shoreline – Shoreline City Hall
- Snoqualmie – Multiple locations
- Tukwila – Multiple locations
