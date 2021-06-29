Cool? or Creepy?

The stories of those interred at Woodland Cemetery were buried along with the dead.

Now, those stories are being brought to life once again.

Across the cemetery, dozens of historic graves are marked with QR codes that link

to short videos telling the tales of some of the city’s earliest residents.

The project consists of 71 videos between about 30 seconds to three minutes

long that were sourced from Iowa historians, as well as oral histories from

descendants of those buried in Woodland, Iowa.

The creator says “People need to know these stories.”

This is not the only cemetery in which QR codes are shedding light on these often forgotten figures.

In Lincolnville, Maine, QR codes were installed at 11 cemeteries. QR codes on headstones

have popped up across the country thanks to a Seattle-based gravestone and monument company

called Living Headstones.

And Arlington National Cemetery even debated allowing QR codes on tombstones

to allow visitors to learn more about those buried there.

Full Story: HERE

