Cooking Contest Inspired by the Movie ELF

A company is offering a large cash prize to the person who can create the best “Elf”-inspired dish this holiday season.

OnlineCasinos is hosting an “Elf” competition to find the most creative and festive dish inspired by the 20-year-old holiday movie.

The company is asking participants to make a Buddy the Elf-inspired dish — and capture a great photo of the meal.

Then, the company asks that participants go to its website — and submit their photos for review.

OnlineCasinos said the dish could be a remake of Buddy’s iconic spaghetti with candy and maple syrup or a unique creation inspired by the festive movie.

The submission form asks minimal questions — name, age, location, contact information.

It will close at the end of the day on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

The winner will be announced within five days of the competition‘s closing date — and one lucky participant will be awarded $2,500, or the equivalent in GBP or CAD.

Competitors must be over the age of 18 and can live in the United States, Canada or the United Kingdom.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of “Elf,” in which Will Ferrell’s character Buddy travels to New York City to find his dad and spread Christmas cheer.

For more information on how to enter the competition, anyone can visit onlinecasinos.com.

