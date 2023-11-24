Congratulations Roosevelt Girls Soccer

The Roosevelt Roughriders high school girls soccer team won the 3A State Title.

While we hear the words ‘state champions,’ few realize how hard it actually is to reach the State Championship game itself. In 101 years, Roosevelt High School had never won a 3A State title for Women’s Varsity Soccer. But that has all changed, because this year their female athletes made history.

Just a few weeks ago, having faced some of the best teams in WA in the Seattle Metro League, their season was seeming all but over, leaving them to run the gauntlet of SIX loser-out games to make the state semi-finals.

But they wanted it. And because they truly believed, it clicked, and the magic was palpable for all the fans that witnessed it.

In a stunning 4-0 semi-final victory over Lincoln and in a decisive 4-1 victory over Shorecrest in the finals (who knocked out #1 seed Bellevue, and RHS nemesis #4 Lakeside to get to the final), these ladies soared to victory.

Through injury, hard work, and perseverance, these young women have proved that attaining the dream is possible.

Full Story: HERE

