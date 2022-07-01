Complete ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 soundtrack released today; features James Taylor, Journey and more

Legacy Recordings

The complete soundtrack album for the hit Netflix series Stranger Things‘ fourth season was released today via digital formats.

The expanded collection combines the 16 songs from the previously issued first volume of the soundtrack with six additional tracks that appear in the show’s two-part season finale, which premiered today.

In addition to Kate Bush‘s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” which went viral thanks to this new season, there is also an extended remix of Journey‘s “Separate Ways” that was created by former Journey frontman Steve Perry. This “Separate Ways” remix is different from the one heard in the soundtrack’s first installment. Perry said he became inspired to collaborate on a new remix when he heard the original in the first trailer for Stranger Things‘ fourth season.

“I was stunned at how cool it was,” Perry notes. “One week later, I had an idea for an extended version, so I called Bryce [Miller] and we assembled our Extended Remix. Being a huge fan of the show, having my music on the soundtrack made me very happy! I truly love both these remixed versions.”

The updated soundtrack also features James Taylor‘s “Fire and Rain,” The Beach Boys‘ “California Dreamin’,” Extreme‘s “Play With Me,” The Surfaris‘ “Wipeout,” Musical Youth‘s “Pass The Dutchie” and “When It’s Cold I’d Like To Die” by Moby.

Physical versions of the complete Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 album will be released later this year, with CD and cassette editions due out on September 9 and a two-LP vinyl version arriving on November 4.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) — Journey with Steve Perry

“California Dreamin'” — The Beach Boys

“Psycho Killer” — Talking Heads

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” — Kate Bush

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” — Dead or Alive

“Chica Mejicanita” — Mae Arnette

“Play with Me” — Extreme

“Detroit Rock City” (Single Version) — KISS

“I Was a Teenage Werewolf” — The Cramps

“Pass the Dutchie” — Musical Youth

“Wipe Out” — The Surfaris

“Object of My Desire” (Single Version) — Starpoint

“Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix)” — Falco

“Travelin’ Man” — Ricky Nelson

“Tarzan Boy” — Baltimora

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” — Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

“Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” (Single Version) — Rick Derringer

“Fire and Rain” — James Taylor

“Spellbound” — Siouxsie and the Banshees

“Master of Puppets — Metallica

“When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die” — Moby (featuring Mimi Goese)

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix) — Journey with Steve Perry

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.