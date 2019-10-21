Credit: BigStockPhoto

Complete List of Scary HAUNTED HOUSES (the kind for big kids:)

October 21, 2019

So some things to know before you go, and first and foremost…most of these places are SUPER scary.  Other things to consider is the $$$$ of admission.  They can be pretty expensive, but most really put the work and special effects in.

Parking.  Check to see if provided or nearby

Lines.  Be prepared to wait, in the rain

Refunds.  Nope…but most are worth what you pay, and usually walk-thru times vary from 10 minutes on up.

Kids.  HIGHLY recommended that kids are 12 and older.

ALL THAT SAID, here’s your list of HAUNTED HOUSES around-near Seattle  (HERE)

 

 

