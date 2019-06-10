Company Will Pay You $1000…For Using A Flip Phone For A Week!

If you think you could do it and are interested, we have the details!

A Utah-based company is offering to pay someone $1,000 if they can complete a simple challenge: downgrading to a flip phone for a week.

Frontier Bundles, a Utah-based Internet service provider, said it is “looking for one brave soul to willingly give up their smartphone for a full seven days in favor of a flip phone.”

The company said the challenge will pay $1,000 if the person selected completes the challenge successfully. They will also receive a “survival kit” that includes a road map, a pocket phone book, a notepad with a pen and a pair of 1990s-era CDs to make the flip phone experience extra nostalgic.

Apply HERE.