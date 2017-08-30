These Companies Are Donating $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Hurricane Harvey looks like it could be one of the costliest natural disasters EVER, thankfully a lot of people and companies are stepping up!

Amazon, Chevron, CitiBank, Home Depot, JP Morgan, Pepsi, UPS, Walmart, Wells Fargo, and the investment firm Intercontinental Exchange have all donated a MILLION dollars to hurricane relief and there are countless others including Starbucks, United Airlines and Ford that have donated $100,000.

You probably can’t match that BUT…every little bit counts! Text HARVEY to 90999 for a ONE TIME $10 donation.