Credit: kozorog | BigStockPhoto.com

Coming Soon To A QFC Near You~Dog Spots

Seattle is about to become even dog friendlier, thanks to a network of high-tech, air conditioned dog houses.

It’s a situation well-known to dog owners. You and Fido are out for a walk.

The two of you pass a grocery store and you think of a few quick items you wish you could grab.

But then you look down at your four-legged friend. You can’t take them inside.

You’d rather not tie them up outside.

Like bringing your non-service dog inside a grocery store, tying them up outside, or leaving them in a car, which is never recommended.

DogSpot dog houses are equipped with fans, heat and air conditioning to keep the air inside fresh and the dogs comfortable.

They are also equipped with a camera and connected to the internet so you can check on your pup while you’re shopping.

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
