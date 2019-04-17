Coming Soon To A QFC Near You~Dog Spots

Seattle is about to become even dog friendlier, thanks to a network of high-tech, air conditioned dog houses.

It’s a situation well-known to dog owners. You and Fido are out for a walk.

The two of you pass a grocery store and you think of a few quick items you wish you could grab.

But then you look down at your four-legged friend. You can’t take them inside.

You’d rather not tie them up outside.

Like bringing your non-service dog inside a grocery store, tying them up outside, or leaving them in a car, which is never recommended.

DogSpot dog houses are equipped with fans, heat and air conditioning to keep the air inside fresh and the dogs comfortable.

They are also equipped with a camera and connected to the internet so you can check on your pup while you’re shopping.