Just in time for the season premiere April 14th. What do you think THESE are going to taste like?

The answer…regular Oreos except these will have the logos from the show’s various houses including House Lannister, House Targaryen and House Stark.

This is all like a foreign language to me because I’ve never watched a single episode BUT…if you’re like my wife and know EVERYTHING about GOT then these should entertain you. 🙂