Come to My New Year's: Ring in 2021 with Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge will help her fans bid goodbye and good riddance to 2020 with a special New Year’s Eve concert.

On December 31, Melissa will perform a 90-minute concert starting at 6 p.m. ET on her streaming platform, EtheridgeTV.com. Her set list will include not just her biggest hits, but whatever else she happens to feel like playing. Tickets cost just $10, but everyone with a monthly subscription to the platform will be able to watch it at no extra cost.

Since June, Melissa’s been going live five days a week with fans on EtheridgeTV.com, with a different theme every day, such as cover songs, Q&As and screenings of rare video footage.

It’s been a tough year for Melissa, who lost her eldest son to opioid addiction in May. But in June, she returned and launched EtheridgeTV with a benefit, the Heal M.E. concert.

By Andrea Dresdale

