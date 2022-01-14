Come to my bookstore: Melissa Etheridge releasing graphic novel ‘Heartstrings’

Kate Samuels/Z2 Comics

Melissa Etheridge has an extensive collection of guitars, and she’ll be showcasing them, not in a museum exhibit, but in the pages of a new graphic novel called Heartstrings, coming this June.

Published by Z2 comics, the novel features Melissa relating the “untold stories” of her favorite instruments, in collaboration with two writers and an illustrator. According to a press release, the novel promises “insight into the creative mind of one of the greatest songwriters of the past 30 years.”

“As many of my fans know, my relationship…to my guitars is beyond special and these instruments hold a very significant place in my life,” says the Grammy-winning star. “I am so excited to share all these stories and images from my entire collection and have them all be a part of this incredible graphic novel.”

The book will be available in softcover and hardcover formats in bookstores, comic shops and record stores in June, which is also Pride Month.

Deluxe and super-deluxe versions are also available at the Z2 comics website, and there’s a very limited $999 Platinum edition that comes with a Epiphone guitar and a copy of the book, both signed by Melissa, plus various collectibles, like art prints, coasters and a journal. The regular book costs $25.

In other Melissa news, a vinyl version of her 2021 album One Way Out gets its release today. The record features a collection of recently recorded songs that Melissa wrote during the late 80’s and early 90’s, but didn’t release at the time.

