College Life: What to Pack & What to Donate

While it’s exciting that the kids are coming home for Summer, it can be work for the parents who’s kids are close enough to make the long drive to and from college. In other words, many parents are called upon to ‘help’ with the move home. And, parents are usually more than happy to do so.

So that you don’t walk into what can take days to pack up, store or donate we’ve found some time saving ideas that you can share with your college kids. This will make the process MUCH faster and quicker to get home.