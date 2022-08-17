Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Natalie Imbruglia pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John with ‘Grease’ classic

Paramount/Getty Images

Coldplay paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John Tuesday night during their show at London’s Wembley Stadium by collaborating with another famous Australian singer and actress: Natalie Imbruglia.

Billboard reports the band brought out the “Torn” singer during their show for an acoustic run through the Grease classic “Summer Nights,” with Natalie singing the parts that Olivia did in the movie and Coldplay’s Chris Martin doing the John Travolta parts. You can watch fan-shot video of the performance on YouTube.

Natalie then stuck around for a rendition of “Torn,” which turned into a massive singalong. Last month, Natalie also joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage in London for a version of the 1997 hit.

Olivia, who’d been living with cancer for years, died on August 8.

