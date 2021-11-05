Coldplay release live EP; concert film to stream on Amazon Prime Video next week

James Marcus Haney

Last month, Coldplay christened Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena with a special concert, but if you couldn’t make it, a live EP captured at the show is available today.

Live From Climate Pledge Arena includes four songs: “Fix You,” “Viva La Vida” and two songs from their new album Music of the Spheres — “People of the Pride” and “Human Heart,” with We Are KING. The EP is available exclusively at Amazon Music.

The original concert was streamed live via Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch, but it’ll also be released to Prime Video on November 12 if you didn’t happen to catch it then.

In other Coldplay news, there’s yet another remix of the band’s current single with BTS, “My Universe,” this time by Swedish duo Galantis.

