Coldplay announces Music of the Spheres stadium tour for 2022

James Marcus Haney

Coldplay‘s new album Music of the Spheres is out tomorrow, and they’ve just announced a tour to go along with it.

The Music of the Spheres stadium tour will kick off with the group’s first-ever show in Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and then travel to the Dominican Republic and Mexico before reaching the U.S., starting with an April 26 date in Los Angeles, CA. That U.S. leg of the tour will wrap June 14 in Tampa, FL, after which the band heads to Europe and the U.K. More dates will be announced soon.

Opening for Coldplay on most of the dates will be H.E.R.

Tickets go on sale October 22 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Verified Fan presale, which you have to register for via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program, is available starting October 20.

“Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band,” Coldplay says in a statement. “We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.”

The band goes on to say that they’ve spent the last two years “consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible.”

To that end, Coldplay plans to power the tour via “renewable, super-low emission energy” — like solar panels at every venue, a “kinetic” stadium floor and kinetic bikes powered by fans. The power will be stored in the first-ever mobile, rechargeable show battery, made with recyclable BMW batteries.

They’ll also plant one tree for every ticket sold, give discounts to fans who use low-carbon transport to and from shows, offer free drinking water in an attempt to eliminate plastic bottles and put 10% of all the proceeds into a fund for environmental causes.

