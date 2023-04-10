Colbie Caillat returns with new song “Worth It”

Brenton Giesey

Colbie Caillat is coming back with a new song.

On April 21, she’ll release “Worth It,” co-written by Liz Rose, one of Taylor Swift‘s frequent collaborators in her early years. The song is a reflection on a past relationship, in which she sings “I wouldn’t change a thing/ I know it wasn’t perfect/ but lovin’ you was worth it.”

In a statement, Colbie says, “I think that everyone can relate to drifting apart from a past love. Although it’s a painful process, it’s a beautiful thing to be able to look back at that time in your life with new perspective and realize that what was gained from that relationship was worth all of the low points.”

“Worth It” will be Colbie’s first solo release since her 2016 album, The Malibu Sessions. After that release, she co-founded the country/pop group Gone West in 2018. They released their debut album in 2020, but broke up that same year. Also that year, Colbie ended her engagement to singer/songwriter Justin Young, whom she’d been with since 2009.

Colbie, who marked the 15th anniversary of her debut Coco last year with a tour, will release more new music later this year.

