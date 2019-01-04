Cohosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg ready to make you laugh this Sunday!

Written by Mandi Ringgenberg

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have rolled out the red carpet and are ready to co-host the 76th Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, Jan. 6th.

Oh, popularly known for her role in Grey’s Anatomy and most recently on BBC America’s Killing Eve crime-thriller television series, and Samberg, a SNL-alumn popular for his skit-inspired television comedy, Brooklyn-Nine-Nine, will host this year’s awards.

In a The Hollywood Reporter interview, NBC Entertainment co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy talk about the how great it would be to get both Oh and Samberg to host the show, after seeing their hilarious bit together at the Emmy’s last year. Recently scoring a new deal to host the Golden Globes, NBC and Cheeks set out to book the two new co-host.

“We thought, ‘What a coup it’d be to get them,’ ” says Cheeks in a THR interview on the decision. “And then the stars aligned, and we feel like we’ve won the lottery.”

In a candid interview, the two gleaned over each other’s filmography and current TV work. For the co-hosts, they are eager to bring comedy to the culture of the awards show, ready to play on stage and crank out hilarious moments.

“What I’m interested in is pointing to actual real change. How many gazillions of people have seen Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians? That changes things,” Oh says in a The Hollywood Reporter interview.

“Just speaking for my own community, people cried a lot in [Crazy Rich Asians], and it’s not only because it’s a great story and a classic romantic comedy — it is because seeing yourself reflected onscreen is really emotional when you don’t even know that you’re carrying so much grief of never being seen,” says Oh.

Impressed with Oh’s career, Samberg is excited to work together, and ready to bring positivity, creating space for Hollywood to laugh and play during the show.

“I think people are ready and could use a little smile,” Samberg says. “Not to ignore anything, but we spend so much time every day wallowing in a lot of things that are happening in our world that are really depressing, and with good reason — that stuff needs to be paid attention to — but there’s also power to being positive and celebratory in the tougher times as well.”

