LightField Studios|BigStock

A Divorce Lawyer’s Advice For Co-Parenting During The Holidays. If you keep these points in mind, your chances of a satisfying holiday for all parties will be much higher. The holidays are supposed to be joyful. For kids, especially, it’s a magical time and can create lifetime memories. But in families in which the parents are recently divorced or separated, there’s some tricky terrain to navigate. Co-parenting through the holidays can be stressful for parents who are no longer together. There’s a lot of newness in the family landscape — not to mention two separate households to coordinate — and, often, a backdrop of heightened emotions.

So how can families make sure “the most wonderful time of the year” creates special and happy memories? 1. The Children Come First. Period. 2. Be A United Front With Your Co-Parent 3. Start Planning Early 4. Split The Holiday Evenly 5. Don’t Guilt The Children 6. Create New Traditions 7. Coordinate Gifts 8. Introduce Your “New Friend” Another Time 9. Prioritize Self Care Full Story: HERE

Marilyn Chinitz is a partner at Blank Rome with 35 years of experience in every facet of family law. She is known for representing A-List celebrities and influential, high-profile clients in cases that have received national and international attention.

