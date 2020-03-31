CNN’s Chris Cuomo says he has COVID-19, will continue broadcasting from his basement in quarantine

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for THR(NEW YORK) — CNN host Chris Cuomo has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Cuomo revealed the news via Twitter, writing, “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and [wife] Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Despite his diagnosis, Crumo says he’ll continue to broadcast his daily show — just from a different location.

“I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

On Monday night, Cuomo’s most recent interview with New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo — Chris’ older brother — saw the politician poking fun of his “meatball” younger bro’s basement digs, but made no mention of his diagnosis.

