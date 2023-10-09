Clothes For Kids With Devon Harris~Jamaican Bobsled Team Member

Ivochkina|BigStock

As an original member of the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team and captain of the 1992 and 1998 teams;

3-time Olympian, Devon Harris achieved his grand dream. Encouraged by his commanding officer, Devon tried out for and was selected to the first Jamaican bobsled team. The team competed in the 1988 Olympic Games in Calgary, Canada and their exploits inspired the Disney blockbuster movie Cool Runnings.

Devon’s current dream is to inspire others to achieve theirs. As an international motivational keynote speaker, Devon is tapping the same energy, determination and skills that enabled him to bobsled with the best in the world and is now sparking audiences of all ages to dream big and take their “game” to the next level.

At the heart of his message are the lessons he has learned about the power of persistence over all sorts of obstacles in order to live one’s best life. Devon Harris’ mission is the same—to bring this message of how everyone can keep on pushing and working for their dreams every day of their professional as well as personal lives.

Clothes for Kids Transforming Lives Breakfast is October 26 at 8am

Register now to hear Devon’s inspirational message.

It will be their first breakfast since Covid, and just in time to celebrate 40 years of service in the Snohomish community!

The breakfast is free to attend, however this event is a fundraiser to help Clothes For Kids raise funds to ensure over 5000 Snohomish County students are school ready this 2023-2024 school year. We ask that you please consider donating to our cause.

Clothes For Kids served 5,261 students in the 2022-2023 school year. That is almost 1,000 more students than the 2021-2022 school year. The need continues to grow, and we need your support to meet our neighbors basic needs.

When: October 26th from 8:00am – 9:00am

Where: Lynnwood Embassy Suites

Registration: Please register to ensure we have enough food for our guests. Please indicate who you would like to sit with. REGISTER HERE

NEW Undie Raffle! We Need Underwear. Each new pair – gets you a raffle ticket. Prize: Mysterious Gift Card!

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069