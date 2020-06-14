Climate catastrophe–each of us is part of the solution. Facing the truth is step 1.

Dr. Margaret Klein Salamon is a clinical psychologist and the founder of The Climate Mobilization where she helped pioneer the Climate Emergency Declaration campaign. This had led to more than 1400 global governments to declare a climate emergency. She is the author of Facing the Climate Emergency–How to Transform Yourself with Climate Truth. It’s an invaluable resource and guide that each of us needs to save our planet, and thus–save ourselves–from climate catastrophe! The first chapter can be downloaded for free, and there’s also an opportunity to join book groups for engagement and discussion.

www.facingtheclimateemergency.com