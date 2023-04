City Fruit is part of GIVE BIG and they are looking to support local food banks with fresh fruit.

City Fruit prioritizes the distribution of fruit to food banks and meal programs in order to support equitable access to healthy, local foods!

The also strive to share fruit with community partners located within 2-miles of where the fruit was harvested.

City Fruit: GIVE BIG

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069