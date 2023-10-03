Cinemark theaters offering Swifties “iridescent popcorn” at ‘Eras Tour’ film screenings

Taylor Swift Productions

Most movie theaters that are screening Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film are offering collectible cups and popcorn tubs, but Cinemark — which will be showing the film in all of its U.S. theaters, plus South America and Central America — is offering something special … and edible.

According to a press release, fans will be able to snack on “enchanting iridescent popcorn” during their screenings, not to mention “uniquely themed” popcorn tubs and “exclusive gold foil design cups.” While supplies last, fans can get free mini posters at each screening. Cinemark will also have giveaways, including a private Swiftie party.

Cinemark says presales for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour tickets have been more than 10 times higher than any other special in-theater presentation.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour officially opens on October 13.

