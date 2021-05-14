‘Cinderella’ director says Camila Cabello is “going to surprise everyone” in movie musical

Kerry Brown

Camila Cabello looks just like a fairytale in her upcoming movie Cinderella. The anticipated film is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime early this fall.

The “Havana” singer, who stars as the titular heroine, is front and center in a series of stills teasing a first look at the movie musical.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, writer-director Kay Cannon teased that fans can expect something different with her interpretation of the fairytale.

“I was like, ‘I could retell the Cinderella story?’,” she mused in the Thursday interview. “I could modernize it, and change Cinderella so that she’s vocal and active?”

“I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that’s more relatable to what girls and young women in particular are going through, where they can really see themselves,” said Cannon, noting that she wasn’t a fan of the original tale because she felt “it was just a bunch of women being mean to each other.”

The filmmaker added she took pride in turning classic tropes “on their heads” for the movie, such as transforming the part of the fairy godmother, who will be played by Billy Porter.

In addition, a big shakeup came to upgrading every character’s relationship with Cinderella, with Cannon teasing, “In this story, everybody around Cinderella learns something from her and changes… Cinderella’s like the alpha in this story.”

As for what fans can expect when it comes to Cabello’s acting skills, Cannon assured, “She’s going to surprise everyone… She’s so fantastic. She’s so good, and she’s so natural, and just funny and beautiful and really, really talented.”

When asked what she most looks forward to when Cinderella hits Amazon Prime in September, smiled Cannon, “I cannot wait for people to watch, laugh, and sing along!”

