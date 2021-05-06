“Chucky” Dog Gets a Forever Home

pandpstock001|BigStock

Prancer went viral due to honest hilarious review of the demonic dog.

“I’ve tried for the last several months to post this dog for adoption

and make him sound… palatable. The problem is, he’s just not.

In this case HONESTY paid off.

There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man hating,

animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins.”

According to Prancer’s former foster owner, Tyfanne Fortuna.

Not only did the internet fall in love with “Prancer” the demon dog,

so did Ariel Davis, who had surrendered her Chihuahua/Jack Russel Terrier mix,

when she went into rehab.

She says he had a lot of the same qualities as Prancer,

he was a little neurotic and he barked a lot and he didn’t work

well with other people and other animals.

She spent a lot of time working with him and understanding his personality

and learning about myself through him.”

She knew Prancer was the dog for her.

Full Story and Pics: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069