Chuck Potrykus Talks About Suicide and Suicide Prevention [Podcast]

Chuck Potrykus, a licensed mental health counselor with PacMed, back to talk about suicide and suicide prevention. Certainly having more public conversations about suicide is going to move us forward to being better and more compassionate friends, family, and coworkers, to those who struggle with suicidal thoughts. Chuck brings insights, and talks about the community Walks in October. PacMed is partnering with Swedish, and Providence St. Joseph Health for the October 20th Walk at Seattle Center's Fisher Pavilion. Supporting the Walks, provides funding for scientific research, Education, Advocacy for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention, and Support for Survivors.

www.afsp.org