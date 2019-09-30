Chuck Potrykus Talks About Suicide and Suicide Prevention [Podcast]

September 30, 2019

Chuck Potrykus, a licensed mental health counselor with PacMed, back to talk about suicide and suicide prevention. Certainly having more public conversations about suicide is going to move us forward to being better and more compassionate friends, family, and coworkers, to those who struggle with suicidal thoughts. Chuck brings insights, and talks about the community Walks in October. PacMed is partnering with Swedish, and Providence St. Joseph Health for the October 20th Walk at Seattle Center's Fisher Pavilion. Supporting the Walks, provides funding for scientific research, Education, Advocacy for public policies in mental health and suicide prevention, and Support for Survivors.

www.afsp.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

