Chuck Potrykus on Mental Illness & Homelessness [Podcast]

July 29, 2019

Chuck Potrykus is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with Pacific Medical Centers. Chuck has worked with all ages of patients for more than 12 years. He brings his experiences to us to have an informed conversation about mental health and mental illness. We see a growing community of persons on our city streets who are struggling with homelessness, and many of these people may have a mental illness. Chuck shares insights of ways that we can help. He provides names of organizations that provide services. 211 is a number that anyone can call for resources. Treating every person as a human being, being compassionate, is important.

www.pacificmedicalcenters.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

