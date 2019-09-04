Chuck Potrykus on Mental Health in the Tech Industry [Podcast]

September 4, 2019

Chuck Potrykus is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with Pacific Medical Centers in the Puget Sound. He is committed to helping persons dealing with mental health issues, and helping the community to understand and be the needed support. The focus this time is on mental health issues in the tech industry. Many challenges exist for the employees who often relocate for these jobs, so don't have a support network in place to support them in the stressful situations, the long hours, the competition. And it's very often men, with the issue being that there's some expectation that they should be tough, and not show emotion.

www.pacificmedicalcenters.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

