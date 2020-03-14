Chuck Potrykus, Let’s commit to eliminating stigma around mental illness

March 14, 2020

Chuck Potrykus is a licensed mental health counselor deeply committed to his work of educating and helping persons dealing with a spectrum of mental health issues. The focus of this visit was to speak about addiction and the help that is available, and that it’s not a one size fits all situation. Learning and demonstrating compassion are a key way that all of us can be supportive. And this could be a way to encourage a friend or family member to seek professional help.

www.pacificmedicalcenters.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
