Chuck Potrykus, Let’s commit to eliminating stigma around mental illness

Chuck Potrykus is a licensed mental health counselor deeply committed to his work of educating and helping persons dealing with a spectrum of mental health issues. The focus of this visit was to speak about addiction and the help that is available, and that it’s not a one size fits all situation. Learning and demonstrating compassion are a key way that all of us can be supportive. And this could be a way to encourage a friend or family member to seek professional help.

www.pacificmedicalcenters.org