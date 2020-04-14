‘Chuck’ cast reuniting via video to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund

April 14, 2020

Zachary Levi – Disney Channel/Matt Petit(LOS ANGELES) — Entertainment Weekly has announced a series of TV show reunions to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and the magazine is kicking things off with the NBC action comedy Chuck

Fans are being asked to vote for their favorite episode to be re-staged as a live reading, with cast members Zachary Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Vik Sahay, Joshua Gomez, Ryan McPartlin, Scott Krinsky, Sarah Lancaster, Mark Christopher Lawrence, and Mekenna Melvin already agreeing to come on board via Zoom. 

More stars could be added to the livestream, depending on the episode that’s chosen.

Part of EW’s #UnitedAtHome campaign, the event will be held live at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, April 17 on EW.com, as well as the magazine’s Facebook and Instagram pages.



